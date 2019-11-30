Hattiesburg man charged in Friday shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man in a Friday night shooting that injured one person.
An official with the Hattiesburg Police Department said a 26-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Investigators learned the shooting happened at the Pineview Apartments in the 1500 block of Country Club Road.
Hattiesburg police arrested 27-year-old Johnny Sims at the scene and charged him with one count of aggravated assault, according to HPD.
Police said Sims and the suspect knew each other and the shooting resulted from an altercation between the two.
The victim was treated at the hospital and Sims was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
