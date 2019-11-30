First Alert: Showers, storms Saturday night

Expect showers and thunderstorms tonight. One or two may be possibly severe. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s. The chance for rain is 60%.
It will be sunny and cooler Sunday with highs in the mid 60s and clear and chilly Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s.
On Monday, it will be sunny and chilly with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
It will still br chilly on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny during the day and clear at night.
Look for milder weather on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s and lows around 40.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
There is a 40% chance for showers on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mostly sunny weather returns to the Pine Belt on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
