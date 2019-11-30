Christmas tree season is busy for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt Christmas tree farms are in the midst of their busiest weekend of the season.
The Thurman family spent their day at Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm in Hattiesburg searching for the perfect centerpiece for their living room.
Kayla and Dillion Thurman said their biggest issue finding a Christmas tree that would fit in their home.
The tree farm helps make the search for the family’s special tree easier on their family-run farm established more than 50 years ago. The second generation operator, Randy Thomley, continues his father’s legacy of the farm.
Thomley was 8 years old when his father started the farm. Today, they have family members cutting trees, flocking trees and working in the gift shop. They even have a glassblowing studio and farm animals you can feed.
Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm in Moselle is also a family-run business. Roger Smith saw a need for a local Christmas tree farm and started his planting in 1976.
He started selling trees just four years later. Smith opens his farm to the public the first week of November.
Smith has his sons, grandsons and granddaughters helping him run his operation. They grow four different trees and they ordered some high quality Frasier furs out of north Carolina, due to Mississippi being too hot to grow that kind of tree.
They also sell cyprus varieties for the folks who suffer from allergies. They even have a flocking barn where they can flock the trees.
The process of growing a perfect Christmas tree takes nearly a year. Both farms say that it is a lot of hard work and upkeep to prepare for the holiday season.
Once Christmas trees are cut from the ground, they last about a month and a half to two months in your home, depending on upkeep.
