Business owners encourage you to shop small for Small Business Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt business owners are busy preparing for Small Business Saturday this weekend.
This holiday has been part of the shopping buzz for almost a decade and business owners are hoping for a bigger crowd this year.
With small businesses in the community, it’s a way to boost the economy and also give back to the people.
“We’re donating back to the Petal Children’s Task Force so it’s families helping families,” said Chae Carter, owner of Carter’s Jewelry.
Small businesses will feature sales encouraging residents to get out and shop local.
