Vitalant giving away Amazon gift card with blood donation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Katie Nielson, donor recruitment supervisor, said Vitalant is always in need of blood donations.
During the holiday season they see a dip in the number of donors, so they’re adding an incentive for those whom donate from now until Dec. 15.
“We’re giving everyone who donates a $25 Amazon gift card for donating,” said Nielsen
Nielsen said blood donations are used throughout the medical field.
“People use blood every day for a variety of reasons," Nielson said. “People with cancer are using blood for their treatments. People with sickle cell need these transfusions to live. People who are undergoing routine or emergency surgery, traumas. And we just really need these blood donations.”
Nielsen said it takes about 30 minutes to give blood and walk-ins are welcome.
Vitalant services 42 hospitals in Mississippi.
As for types of blood, Nielsen said they need all types, but they’re especially in need of O-negative.
