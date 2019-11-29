USM sees No. 13 Seton Hall pull steadily away

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WDAM) _ For a second consecutive night at the “Search 4 Atlantis” men’s basketball tournament, an opponent made more than half its shots against the University of Southern Mississippi as well as post double-digit 3-pointers.
And, for a second consecutive night, the Golden Eagles saw a top-15 foe pull away for the victory.
Thursday night, No. 13 Seton Hall University steadily built a bigger and bigger lead against USM, holding a nine-point halftime lead before easing away to an 81-56 victory.
The Pirates (5-2), who made 10, 3-pointers, shot 50.9 percent from the floor and closed the game on a 17-3 run.
USM (2-5)was led by guard Gabe Watson, who hit 7-of-11 shots and wound up with 18 points and four rebounds. Swingman LaDavius Draine, who made four 3-pointers, scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half.
Forward Tyler Stevenson finished with 11 points. for the Golden Eagles.
Seton Hall got a team-high 18 points from Myles Powell. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyrese Samuel had 10 points.
Playing against one the largest frontcourts in college basketball nationally, USM was outrebounded, 41-26.
The Golden Eagles also were escorted to the free-throw line for only five shots, making four. Seton Hall went 15-of-24 from the foul line.
USM will face the University of Alabama (2-4) at 8:30 p.m. Friday to wrap up its three-day diet of games.
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WDAM) _ The Golden Eagles kept pace for the first 7 ½ minutes of the tournament-opening contest Wednesday night.
But the Bulldogs (7-0), who shot 58 percent from the floor, broke the game open with a 13-0 run. Gonzaga 53-32 at halftime and led by as many 32 points in the second half.
Gonzaga knocked down the 13 3-pointers, including a 7-of-8 effort from beyond the arc from Corey Kispert, who scored a game-high 28 points.
USM (2-4) hit a season-high 11 3-pointers Wednesday, including five from Draine, who shared team-high scoring honors with 19 points.
Artur Kononstuk hit a career-high 19 points for USM and Watson had 10.
Joel Ajayi added 21 points for the ‘Zags.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.