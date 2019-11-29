Pine Belt shoppers get early start on Black Friday deals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanksgiving shoppers are trying to get the best deals. Stores like Walmart, JCPenney, Belk and Target are open Thursday night for an early start to Black Friday shopping.
Many stores have already prepared for huge crowds expected Thursday and Friday, with areas for customers to wait for the sales to begin.
Ruby Bolton loves Black Friday and even brought her family out to shop with her. They all wore a Black Friday themed shirt. Bolton loves Black Friday because it’s good sales and good deals.
Jaden Breaux and his family came from Louisiana to visit family for the holiday, but they have been celebrating their Thanksgiving on Friday. They spend Thursday shopping. Breaux says he likes to wait until Black Friday for certain things he needs throughout the year.
The very first customer in the JCPenney line, Amanda, arrived as early as 9 a.m., five hours before the store opened. She says winning a coupon would really help out a lot with her Christmas shopping. She says she had her Thanksgiving on Tuesday so she would have plenty of time to go shopping.
The mall security team at the Turtle Creek Mall says they will be opening the doors of each store at the same time and will be looking out for shoplifters. They will be patrolling the area.
