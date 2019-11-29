Ole Miss gaffe lets State keep Golden Egg

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Mississippi receiver Elijah Moore needed only a few seconds to turn from bulldog to goat Thursday night near the end of the 92nd edition of the annual Egg Bowl showdown between the Rebels and archrival Mississippi State University.
Trailing State 21-14, Moore caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Carroll with 4 seconds to play to lift the Rebels within an extra-point conversion of tying the game and sending it to overtime at Davis Wade Stadium.
But Moore was flagged 15 yards for an excessive end-zone celebration that had him on all fours before lifting a leg and pretending to urinate.
The penalty pushed Ole Miss’ extra-point try back another 15 yards, and Luke Logan sent the 35-yard attempt wide right to allow the Bulldogs to keep the Golden Egg Trophy in Starkville for a second consecutive season.
The victory also allowed State (6-6) to become bowl-eligible for a 10th consecutive season.
MSU jumped out 14-0 on Nick Gibson’s 21-yard run and Garrett Shrader’s 1-yard run.
Ole Miss (4-8) tied the score on a 2-yard scoring run by former Oak Grove High School standout John Rhys Plumlee and a 5-yard run from Jerrion Ealy.
Sharder scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter to give State a 21-14 lead.
