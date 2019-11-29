First responders keeping Pine Belt safe this Thanksgiving

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thursday was just another day on the job for some Pine Belt first responders tasked with keeping their communities safe on Thanksgiving.
Pine Belt fire departments and other first responders had to work this Thanksgiving, but that didn’t stop some of them from enjoying a good Thanksgiving meal.
“We spend one-third of our lives together and away from our families, and so it’s just important that we get along,” said Lt. Dwayne Martin of the Hattiesburg Fire Department.
Like most fire departments, they have to stay at the station most nights. So around the holidays they have to lean on each other in order to be prepared for work.
“My life and their life are in each others hands,” said Lt. Cory Boyd of the Laurel Fire Department.
