FIRST ALERT: Black Friday morning forecast

The forecast for today looks nice and mild with highs in the mid-70’s. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight with lows in the lower 50’s. On Saturday, there is a chance for a shower or two early in the afternoon, then a front will approach during the late evening, there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be severe so keep your weather radios on. After the front passes, look for clearing skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 60’s falling to the upper 30’s by Monday morning. Sunny on Monday with highs in the lower 50’s and lows around 30. Sunny and continued chilly on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s. For Wednesday expect sunny skies and cool weather with highs in the mid-60’s and lows in the upper 30’s.