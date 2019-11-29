Fieldhouse for Homeless hosts Thanksgiving feast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fieldhouse for Homeless got into the holiday spirit by giving a Thanksgiving feast to those in need Thursday.
Ronald Jackson blessed the food at the Fieldhouse before people ate. Jackson says he used the Fieldhouse services before owning his own thrift store. Now, he wants to never forget where he came from.
“I’m not homeless no more, but I still come down, hang with the homeless,” Jackson said. “Be any kind of assistance I can be for them.”
Jackson said he is a single man with no family in the area. So, for Thanksgiving, he thought what better way to spend the holiday with lifelong friends he’s made.
“Since I come from the Fieldhouse, when I first hit the 'Burg, I always come back," Jackson said. “When it’s a time of need like this to be around close friends of mines, enjoy a good meal.”
The Fieldhouse hosts the annual Thanksgiving feast every year to help those on this turkey of a celebration.
“We do everything we can to help them out and provide what they need,” said Keith Fogle, office manager at the Fieldhouse. “A lot of them are hungry. Of course, they need the nutrients and so forth.”
Another man and his significant other also once used the Fieldhouse services. Now, he has a place to live with his family. And, he’s giving back.
“You help this person that you know from the streets," said Charles Badger. “Give them a shower at your own home. You help them, it makes you feel better about yourself. I just helped this person, and I remember when i was that person. It just makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.”
