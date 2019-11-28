West Jones hosts Picayune in a battle of unbeatens

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - What is it that makes Picayune so tough and so consistent, year after year?
West Jones head coach Scott Pierson said it begins and ends with the Maroon Tide’s skipper of 24 seasons.
Dodd Lee has led Picayune to two state championships and over 200 wins – he plans to retire following this year.
Lee’s downhill, pound-the-ground style of offense has produced over 5,000 yards rushing in 2019 and presented a tremendous challenge for opponents like West Jones.
“I think they're just like us, they're a hard-working team,” said West Jones senior wide receiver Jalen Keys. “They play on the same page and they go out there and play football like we do." "Probably the hardest team we play as far as physicality and not taking plays off,” Pierson said. “It's almost like looking in the mirror a little bit. They don't care if you know where they're running the ball. They're basically going to impose their will. And it does create problems for people like myself and teams that have transitioned into the spread because they don't see it and then now all of a sudden it's in your face for four quarters."
The Mustangs (13-0) host Picayune (13-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 5A South State title. West Jones defeated the Maroon Tide in last season’s South State championship.
