Tim’s Two Cents: Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey
Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's own Tim Doherty and various guests discussing Pine Belt sports.
By WDAM Staff | November 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 11:07 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Oak Grove High School head football coach Drew Causey.

Causey talked about the season his Warriors have had, some of the historical matchups between Oak Grove and Petal, relationships with current and former players and more.

The Warriors (10-3) and Panthers (12-1) will face each other again at 7 p.m. Friday, but this time, it’ll be the first time the two teams meet in the South State championship.

