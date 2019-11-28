Tim’s Two Cents: Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Oak Grove High School head football coach Drew Causey.
Causey talked about the season his Warriors have had, some of the historical matchups between Oak Grove and Petal, relationships with current and former players and more.
The Warriors (10-3) and Panthers (12-1) will face each other again at 7 p.m. Friday, but this time, it’ll be the first time the two teams meet in the South State championship.
