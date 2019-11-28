Taylorsville meets Scott Central in rematch of 2018 state title

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A year after falling to Scott Central in the class 2A state championship, the football gods have allowed Taylorsville an opportunity for payback.
The Tartars (13-1) host the Rebels (11-2) in the class 2A South State title on Friday at 7 p.m. Although Taylorsville defeated Scott Central 32-12 to open the 2019 campaign – they relish the chance to beat them again at this stage of the season.
“You try to get them to think, to be the champs you have to beat the champs,” said Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans. “And Scott Central is the champs until they’re knocked off.” “They took something from us that we really worked for and we’re still working for,” said Taylorsville senior linebacker Chanton McCray. “It means a lot to play them again.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.