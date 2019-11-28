Richton rumbles with Lumberton in 1A South State final

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Zach Jones admits Richton is not the same football team his Lumberton Panthers beat 43-6 on October 18.
The Rebels ride a five-game win streak into their first South State appearance. Richton overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Resurrection Catholic in its latest victory.
The Panthers are led by junior quarterback Robert Henry – class 1A’s “Mr. Football” has rushed for 1,688 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.
"They got the best player in 1A football in Henry,” said Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “He's a great athlete but they also got a great team around him and a phenomenal coach. There's a reason they're successful year in and year out."
"Very confident group, you can see it in their play,” said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones. “And they should be, they've knocked out a No. 1 and No. 2 seed. We know we're going to get their best shot Friday night."
Lumberton (11-3) hosts Richton (9-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the class 1A South State championship.
