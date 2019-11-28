Pine Belt businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Businesses are preparing for Small Business Saturday here in the Pine Belt.
Some small business struggle during the holidays because of the national coverage of the bigger stores. But with good tactics and smart thinking, there’s a way to get keep the customer in your store.
“The word of mouth is the best way it spreads here in Hattiesburg,” says Jason Townsend, general manager at Play it Again Sports in Hattiesburg.
Most small business will use social media platforms in order to keep the word out about sales and upcoming events.
"As a small business, we’re able to focus more on the customers sometimes than the bigger guys,” said Bill Turner, owner of Furniture World in Petal. “That’s because Furniture World has been in the community so long, it has loyal customers that will continue to come back.”
This Small Business Saturday, these two stores and others will be ready for the shoppers looking to support community businesses.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.