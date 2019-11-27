Petal, Oak Grove meet in South State for first time

It sets up a rematch that is sure to be remembered. “This is a big game for both schools,” Causey said. “It’s always fun to play this game. You don’t have to worry about the kids being ready for it, they’re always going to play hard and play well. We’re just going to see what we can do and go out there and play our best football.” “You don’t want to do too much,” Boyles said. “You’re here for a reason because what you’ve been doing is working so let’s not change a whole lot. Let’s do what we’ve been doing to get here and trust our kids and let them go out and play fast.”