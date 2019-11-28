‘Hobble then Gobble’ race raises funds for Arc

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While many people were preparing their Thanksgiving meal Thursday morning, folks at Lake Serene in Hattiesburg were giving back for a good cause.
More than 400 people gathered for the 14th Hobble then Gobble Race event at Lake Serene to raise money for the Arc of Southeast Mississippi, which benefits people with disabilities.
Many of the 5K runners said they were happy to help out such a great cause on their Thanksgiving.
“It feels wonderful,” said Daniel McKellar. “It’s a beautiful day, wonderful people on Thanksgiving. It doesn’t get any better than this.”
“I love the Arc,” said another runner, Noah Pickering. “Personally, I have two special needs cousins. Just to give back to an organization that goes to help those kids and give them opportunities that will help further them and their life better, it’s just a really great cause.”
Christie Moss’ son attends the Arc and shared what it means for her to see these people helping her child.
“My son actually has disabilities and to be able to come out and see all the people that are supporting him as well as everyone else in the organization," Moss said. "It’s just a blessing for us to know anyone would come out and support use today.”
Moss said the event raises between $5,000 to $8,000 each year.
