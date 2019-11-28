Commercial boardings up at PIB after SkyWest schedule change

“(Tuesday) at this time, when the flight went out, there were 47 passengers on it, so we had three open seats if somebody wanted to come we haven’t seen 47 in a long time,” Heanue said. “39 is a great number today. Tonight’s a full flight, I think we’ve got 30-something going out of it, so another 50 coming back into the Pine Belt this evening, a lot of people as you will see when you were here, are going somewhere for Thanksgiving to be with family or coming in here to be with family.”