Commercial boardings up at PIB after SkyWest schedule change

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday was one of the busiest travel days of the year and at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, the last couple of months have also been very busy.
Airport executive director Tom Heanue says boardings have increased about 40 percent since SkyWest, the airport’s only commercial carrier, began offering two non-stop flights each day to and from Dallas.
He says the whole holiday week has been especially busy.
“(Tuesday) at this time, when the flight went out, there were 47 passengers on it, so we had three open seats if somebody wanted to come we haven’t seen 47 in a long time,” Heanue said. “39 is a great number today. Tonight’s a full flight, I think we’ve got 30-something going out of it, so another 50 coming back into the Pine Belt this evening, a lot of people as you will see when you were here, are going somewhere for Thanksgiving to be with family or coming in here to be with family.”
Heanue says both Sunday flights from the airport are already full.
