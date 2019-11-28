Columbia and Jeff Davis scrap for state title berth

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Football is a game of adversity.
Columbia and Jefferson Davis have both experienced their fair share.
The Jaguars sat at 2-5 after a 38-22 loss to the Wildcats on October 11 – they’ve since won six straight games.
"At one point we were 2-6 this year and 0-2 in the district and things didn't look good,” said Jefferson Davis head coach Lance Mancuso. “We told them to just stay the course, keep believing in who they were and what they do."
"We're still the underdog after what we've accomplished the last couple weeks,” said Jefferson Davis senior quarterback Lyric Hall. “So, we still got that underdog mentality."
Columbia’s class of 2020 remembers winning just one game as freshmen and three games as sophomores. The Wildcats enter Friday with an opportunity to capture the school’s first South State championship since 1998.
"My sophomore year we were 3-7,” said Columbia senior defensive back Jamison Kelly. “We didn't see the playoffs at all so it's just crazy how stuff can change. We stopped playing for ourselves and started playing for the brothers next to us."
"We've talked about it for a long time, since we were little,” said Columbia senior quarterback Javen Moses. “So, it's kind of a dream come true for us."
"It's something we talked about a year ago after we got put out,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “We want to be playing this time next year and here we are and it wasn't by luck. It was by a lot of hard luck, sacrifice. There's still more work we've got to do."
Jefferson Davis (8-5) plays Columbia (13-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. for the class 3A South State title.
