Busy Petal intersection blocked briefly due to car fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic at a major intersection in Petal had to be rerouted for about an hour Wednesday afternoon after a car being towed by a repo company caught fire.
Petal Police say it happened at Central Avenue and Highway Eleven about 12:40 p.m.
Police say the tow truck driver dropped the car in the intersection after seeing it was on fire in his rear-view mirror.
The Petal Fire Department put the fire out a few minutes later.
No one was hurt.
The scene was cleared about an hour later.
Police say the cause of the fire has not been determined.
