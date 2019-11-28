Back Bay Mission gives coast veteran special Thanksgiving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Vietnam veteran Watson Brock struggles with a deep anxiety. It has affected him so much that he has shut himself off from the world and away from people.
Two years ago, he moved into Back Bay Mission’s HomePort 2 apartment complex for veterans in Biloxi.
“I didn’t want to make friends,” he said. “I’m agoraphobic. Nobody came into my apartment.”
And a fire earlier this month just added to his misery, taking almost everything.
“Oh, I gave up. I had no interest in the future,” Brock said.
But, his experience eventually gave him something he thought he’d never have: hope.
“It sounds ridiculous, but I’m glad the fire happened. I got my faith back. I know what love is. I know what volunteering means to those who volunteer.”
Back Bay Mission came with about a dozen volunteers to repair the apartment. On Nov. 22, less than two weeks after the fire, he was back in.
“Those were the people and Back Bay Mission was the people that gave me that hope. They gave me faith,” he said.
And it made a profound change internally. While it is still a struggle to engage with people, now he opens up more.
For Craig Steemkamp, the construction manager for Back Bay Mission, it’s more than building shelters.
“We can come in all day long and fix a house. But how do we take care of those individuals that need the help in those units?” he asked. “We pay attention to the small details with everybody that we serve.”
And Brock knows it personally.
“You always expect somebody to do something for you, and you’re going to have to do something for them,” he said. “These volunteers weren’t like that. They came in here, and they gave. They gave from their heart. When they said they loved you, you knew it was true."
After everything he’s been through, Brock has one piece of advice for others.
“If you see a mission that needs help, help them because they’re willing to help you.”
