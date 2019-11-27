Work on Chain Airport apron could begin in first quarter of 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is set to begin early next year on a project to upgrade the Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport.
Hattiesburg has received more than $2.1 million in federal supplemental airport improvement funds for that project, which will involve rehabilitating about four acres of the north apron at the airport.
The concrete in that section was installed 75 years ago.
The apron is the area where aircrafts are parked, loaded or refueled.
“This apron’s been here for the last 75 years in its current state and so, it’s overdue for some work and hopefully, this will take us into the next 75 years,” said Toby Barker, mayor of Hattiesburg. “The whole point of the FAA supplemental grants is that they’re shovel ready and so we expect work to begin as early as the first quarter of next year.”
Hattiesburg received another airport improvement grant of more than $744,000 last summer to improve drainage.
