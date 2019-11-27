USM’s path to C-USA title game narrows

That indeed syncs up with how the conference breaks deep ties in determining the host site for the title game: “Head-to-head competition is the first tie-breaker if divisional champions have the same conference record. If they did not play, the CFP ranking is the next tie-breaker. If neither team is in the top 25 of the CFP rankings and wins on the final weekend, average computer ranking (Anderson and Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix, Massey, Sagarin and Wolfe) would be used to determine host.”