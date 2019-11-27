Popular local food delivery service gives back to the community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Waitr, a southern based food delivery app, is helping feed the community for free on Thanksgiving.
Part of their annual “Share Thanksgiving” campaign, they give the number of meals they are given by the corporate to people to enjoy on Thanksgiving.
“Its pretty great, honestly. Seeing the faces of like maybe the children or even the parents, and when we hand over the meals, its pretty gratifying just seeing like the excitement and just feeling how grateful they are,” said Waitr Marketing Manager Alyssa Trejo.
If there are leftover meals after each nomination has been given a meal, they work with United Way and local shelters.
Waitr purchased the food from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to be able to serve these families Thanksgiving-esque meals. Manager Tyler Ball tells us they served thirty meals for today. Each meal included turkey, green beans, baked potato casserole, rolls, and barbecue sauce. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a partner with Waitr and is one of the restaurants they work with regularly.
To receive these meals, the community nominated people they knew need of a free meal. The holidays are sometimes stressful on people and this eliminates the preparation for a holiday meal. The meals were delivered two days in advance so people can just heat it how they want and it is ready to go.
Each person who received a meal was alerted ahead of time to accommodate for the delivery of the food.
Waitr’s goal for the holiday season is to serve 4,000 families.
The Waitr app is available in 14 cities in Mississippi and is available in other southern states.
