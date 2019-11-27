Overnight storms leave behind damage near Star community in Simpson Co.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews spent the overnight hours cleaning storm debris off Highway 49 near the Star community in Simpson County due to a possible tornado.
The National Weather Service in Jackson (NWS) reported multiple trees down along the highway, and one tree was reported through a home on Front Street in Star. Another tree reportedly fell on a house on Mangum Drive in Star.
Trees were also reported down in Smith County near County Road 142 near the Hope Fruit and Berry Farm.
The NWS will survey damage in the area in the coming day to determine if there was an actual tornado.
