Meridian teen beats elderly woman unconscious, then steals her car, police say

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Imagine opening the front door of your home only to have someone beat you unconscious and steal your car.
That’s what happened to an elderly woman Monday at her home near Highway 19 in Lauderdale County, reports WTOK.
15-year-old Nathan Crews is accused of committing the crime after the woman refused to give him a car ride.
“He indicated he wanted a ride, he indicated he wanted to come in the house and wanted water,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. “She told him no."
Calhoun said Crews faces three charges: armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
After regaining consciousness, the woman was able to give a description of Crews and her car to law enforcement, who later located Crews with the vehicle in Meridian.
Crews was arrested on Sowashee St. and is being charged as an adult.
Newscenter 11 talked with Tucker Townsend, age 13, who says, if found guilty of the crimes, Crews deserves to serve time.
"He shouldn't have done it. It’s his fault,” said Townsend.
Calhoun encourages residents to be cautious when dealing with strangers at the door.
You are giving someone access to your home. Acknowledge that they're there, go with a phone in your hand, but do not open the door,” said Calhoun.
Calhoun said the victim was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Jackson where she is expected to recover from her injuries.
Calhoun says Crews lives in the Meridian area but doesn’t attend any of the local schools.
