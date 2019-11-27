Marine deserter accused of killing mother’s boyfriend in Virginia arrested

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The suspect in the murder of his mother's boyfriend in Franklin County has been arrested at his mother's home on Woodthrush Circle, where the murder happened. He was taken into custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, without incident.
22-year-old Michael Brown, accused of killing Rodney Brown, was arrested early Wednesday, two and a half weeks after the killing, according to Acting US Marshal Brad Sellers.
Rodney Brown was shot to death in the community of Hardy November 9, and Michael Brown had been on the run since. The US Marshals Office fielded close to 300 tips about his possible whereabouts, but most proved fruitless.
Brown was eventually placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.
His family had urged him to surrender; circumstances of his arrest have not yet been released. His mother, Vanessa, says she has not yet spoken to Michael Brown.
Attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono, retained by the family to represent Brown, says she is glad he is safe and that law-enforcement can get some rest. She is going to speak with him sometime Wednesday.
The US Marine Corps declared Brown a deserter shortly after the killing.
