Man wanted in Moselle shootout that injured pregnant woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shootout that left a pregnant woman in critical condition.
Eddie C. McGee, 39, is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to Maj. Jamie Tedford of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a report of a shootout in Southern Hens in Moselle around 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Tedford said McGee, of Bassfield, went to pick up his girlfriend from Southern Hens but got into an argument with another man, Patrick Hill. According to Tedford, McGee pulled out a gun and began to shoot, and Hill returned fire.
McGee’s girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant, was hit in the head by a stray bullet, Tedford said. She was transferred to South Central Regional Medical Center and was in critical condition.
Hill was taken into custody following the shooting and was released pending a grand jury review of evidence.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of McGee, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
