High School Football Recap: Week 14; Part 2

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Columbia Wildcats rode their powerful run game roughshod through their regular-season schedule.
Little has changed in the postseason days.
The Wildcats (13-0) rolled up 341 yards rushing Friday night in a 35-0 victory over fellow Region 8-3A rival Magee High School (10-4) in a Class 3A South State semifinal.
Columbia will host another Region 8-3A foe, Jefferson Davis County High School (8-5), at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 3A South State title game.
Sophomore running back Omar Johnson ran for 101 yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 yards and 40 yards.
Sophomore Joshua Brown scored on a 60-yard run as part of a 99-yard rushing evening on just three carries.
Sophomore Jonathan Wiltz ran for 55 yards on four carries, including a 30-yard touchdown run.
Senior Kentrel Bullock added 72 yards on 17 carries.
The Wildcats added a touchdown on a 29-yard pass from senior Javen Moses to senior Sadarion Magee.
Moses went 4-of-5 for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Columbia defeated Jefferson Davis 36-22 during the regular season.
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Jaguars punched their ticket into the Class 3A South State final for a third consecutive year by avenging a regular-season loss to their Region 8-3A foe.
Senior quarterback Lyric Hall got Jefferson Davis on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a 40-yard pass to senior DeAndre Shorts.
Senior running back Keyser Booth wrapped up the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Jaguars (8-5) will take on another Region 8-3A opponent, Columbia High School, at 7 p.m. Friday for the Class 3A South State title.
The Wildcats (13-0) defeated 35-0 Friday night the region’s fourth playoff entry, Magee High School .
The Trojans (12-2) saw their season end with their only losses coming against fellow Region 8-3A members.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior running back Zac Owen, who ran for four touchdowns Friday, scored twice in the fourth quarter.
His 3-yard run gave the Hornets a two-touchdown cushion. His 5-yarder clinched the Class 4A South State semifinal victory and prodded Poplarville into the South State title game for the fourth consecutive season.
Poplarville (8-5) will be looking to advance to the Class 4A championship game for the third time in four seasons when Lawrence County High School (9-5) visits at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the semifinals, Poplarville had to contend with then-unbeaten South Pike and its standout senior quarterback Dontavious Turner.
The Eagles (13-1) scored first, with Turner finding senior Alex Adams with an 81-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead.
Owen scored on a 3-yard run to put Poplarville up 7-6, and sophomore place-kicker Zach Carpenter made a 30-yard field goal for a 10-6 Hornets’ halftime lead.
The lead grew to 17-6 early in the third quarter on Owen’s 3-yard run before Turner took off on an 81-yard touchdown run. Turner’s 2-point conversion run cut South Pikes’ deficit to 17-14 at the end of three quarters.
But Owen’s first, fourth-quarter TD run gave the Hornets enough breathing room to survive a 25-yard scoring run by Turner before Owen clinched the win with his second touchdown in the period with less than a minute to play.
Turner completed 4-of-17 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown and ran for 176 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
Adams caught two passes for 99 yards and a score.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Rebels fell behind 13-0 after one half, trailed by a touchdown after three quarters and then outscored the Eagles 19-0 in the fourth quarter to secure a first-ever slot in the Class 1A South State championship football game.
Senior Dylan Farve ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and came up with three of the four interceptions thrown by Resurrection junior quarterback Will Clemens.
Richton senior running back Malcom Hinton for 32 yards and a touchdown and scored on an interception return.
The Eagles (9-3) committed six turnovers.
Farve scored on an 18-yard run in the third quarter before the Rebels reeled off three scores in the final period: a 41-yard run by Hinton; a 40-yard run by Farve; and a 48-yard interception return by Hinton.
Resurrection senior Zack Switzer rushed for 147 yards on 21 carries, including a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Adam Holland kicked field goals of 36 yards and 31 yards.
Richton (9-5) will take on fellow Region 4-1A opponent, Lumberton High School, at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A South State title game. The Panthers (11-3) topped LeFlore County High School 29-28 Friday night.
LUMBERTON, Miss (WDAM) _ The Panthers rallied from a 28-22, third-quarter deficit to nip the Tigers in a Class 1A South State semifinal game.
Junior Robert Henry ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Henry also completed 7-of-11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior K’nylan Willis caught five passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and senior Jayson Buckley had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Buckley also ran for a 2-point conversion.
Lumberton (11-3) will take on fellow Region 4-1A opponent, Richton High School, at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A South State title game. The Panthers (11-3) topped Resurrection Catholic High School 25-13 Friday night.
Lumberton and Richton played during the regular season, with the Panthers talking a 43-6 victory over the Rebels.
