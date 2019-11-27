Christian Services hosts annual community Thanksgiving feast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Pine Belt community was invited to join Christian Services Tuesday for an annual early Thanksgiving feast.
Volunteers prepared meals to eat at the organization’s soup kitchen on E. 2nd Street.
People could also get meals to go.
Many dinners were also delivered by dozens of volunteers.
It was the 36th year for the event.
“We’re seeing people love each other, here on the serving line and handing food out,” said Jim Prout, president and CEO of Christian Services, Inc. “And we’re watching people being loved as they come in a receive a meal and that is all generated around what God has done in each one of us and being able to do through us.”
“I think it’s just wonderful, it’s a big help,” said Wiley Phillips of Hattiesburg. He was one of the people who ate at Christian Services. “We’re all of God’s children and I enjoy it so much.”
Christian Services was prepared to serve more than 2,000 meals Tuesday.
On average, the organization serves or delivers about 800 meals Monday-Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.