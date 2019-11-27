Best Black Friday deals of 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Black Friday is coming! We’ve compiled a list of some of the hottest deals this week so you can map out your strategy for scoring big while spending less.
Target will open this year on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and will stay open until 1 a.m. They will re-open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Some of the best deals and bundles at Target:
- Google Home Mini - $20
- Activation of iPhone 11 line on AT&T or Verizon – comes with $200 Target Gift Card
- Activation of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, S10, and Note 10 at AT&T or Verizon – comes with $400 Target Gift Card
- Playstation 4 Bundle (includes The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn) - $200
At Walmart doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, and you can shop the entire day online. Prices are valid all day Friday, and the online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.
Some of their best deals:
- Onn. 50″ Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148: Onn. is a Walmart brand and this price undercuts Target’s lowest-priced 50” 4K TV doorbuster by about $30.
- Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo $49: This matches the price Amazon and Walmart offered on this line and size on Prime Day.
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 38 mm $129: This is the lowest price we are seeing from major retailers so far. Fred Meyer is matching this price. But Walmart beats Target’s lowest Series 3 Black Friday price by about $40.
Amazon will be launching ‘one-time-only’ deals beginning on Thanksgiving Day and running through December 2 (Cyber Monday).
Some of their top deals:
- Ring Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 - $180
- Fire TV Cube - $90
- Amazon Smart Plug - $5 (when bought in combination with other Echo devices)
- Kindle Kids Edition - $80
Best Buy will open on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. but will be handing out tickets to customers one hour before they open. Best Buy will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. and will again be handing out tickets to customers one hour before they open.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 with 4GB memory and 128GB SSD - $599 ($350 off)
- Beats By Dre Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $200 ($150 off)
- Samsung 5.1 Soundbar with Sub - $280 ($220 off)
- Canon T7i Kit with 18-55mm and 55-250mm lens - $700 ($500 off)
Belk is opening on Thanksgiving at 4 p.m. and staying open until 1 a.m. Stores re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and stay open until 10 p.m.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $139: This matches the price on this item we saw from retailers during Amazon Prime Day.
- Fitbit Versa Lite for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Shark ION 761 Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 ($120 off): Available starting Nov. 27
- Baby Shark Singing Plush Doll for $11.99 ($3 off)
- Pre-lit 7-ft. Christmas trees starting at $79.99 (originally $200)
Old Navy will be open on Thanksgiving at 3:00 p.m. and will have Black Friday Deals throughout the day until 11 p.m. on Friday night. Old Navy’s sale include’s 50% off of everything in the store. No exceptions. This includes in-store and online deals so you don’t even have to go into the store!
Home Depot will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, but their doors will open early at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.
With many tools, the batteries are the most expensive part. Any set that includes multiple batteries and tools is typically a really good deal:
- DeWalt: Free select power tool with purchase of a 20-volt max 2-battery 5.0ah kit for $199
- Ryobi: 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries and 18-Volt Charger for $199 (save $150); and 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $299 (save $351)
- Makita: Free select power tool with purchase of a LXT 18-volt 2-battery 4.0ah kit for $199. Because one of the free options is a two pack of 4.0ah batteries, you can get a total of four batteries with this deal.
Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but all of the deals featured in their Black Friday ad will be available online on Thanksgiving Day. Doors officially open at 7 a.m. on Friday.
- Newest Model Nintendo Switch Bundle - $335
- 82-inch LG Smart 4K with HDR - $1,599 + $150 Sam’s Club gift card.
- Samsung Curved 65” 4K TV - $599
- Arcade 1Up Head to Head Cabinet - $400 ($50 off)
