Wayne County youth development program gives back

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - This Thanksgiving, a Wayne County youth development program called Rock Solid Youth Education Inc. is giving back to the community.
Dan Jones, president and founder of the nonprofit, said the goal of the program is to “teach others by doing.” Rock Solid also focuses on teaching kids how to be respectable, productive citizens for the future.
The program received a grant from Newell Brands, a Wayne County company, in order to fund gift certificates for 25 senior citizens. The kids identified the people they wanted to give the certificates to and took them shopping at Ramey’s Marketplace in Waynesboro.
Ramey’s even gave the shoppers a 20% discount on their trip. This allowed the shoppers to hand pick the groceries they wanted. Jones said it helped them “have a little bit more.”
The program will continue through this holiday season.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.