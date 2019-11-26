Vicksburg woman chosen to help decorate the White House for Christmas

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One Vicksburg woman’s passion for decorating will be put on display at the White House. Mary Hallberg will help decorate it for Christmas.
Hallberg loves Christmas time and goes all out to usher in the holiday season every year.
“I love celebrating the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. My friends will attest to the fact that I left my Christmas tree up almost full time since 1989. Yes, I love decorating for Christmas. I have lots of reindeer and snowmen,” she said.
Hallberg is not a professional interior designer, decorator or florist, but she's has always been fascinated by the elaborate decorations that go up at the White House.
“Over the years, I have watched the specials on TV, the Merry Christmas at the White House. I thought it would be a great honor and privilege. And this year since I am retired, I decided I would go for it.”
The Vicksburg resident says she applied to decorate the White House online. Hallberg admits although she is very patriotic, she didn’t think she would be chosen for such a big job on her first try.
“Absolutely not; I didn’t want to get my hopes up for one thing because there are hundreds and hundreds of people who apply to volunteer each year.”
But to her surprise she was picked to decorate the home of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. She even showed 3 On Your Side a copy of the email.
“Honestly, since I'm retired, I don't have an email and all the correspondence have through my husband and his job. He brought the email home and he said I have a surprise for you. He showed it to me, and he had tears in his eyes because he knew what it meant to me. I think I screamed, and I got on my phone and start calling people,” Said Hallberg.
Hallberg says for three days she will be a volunteer decorator.
“I have butterflies for the unknown and just knowing I will be part of something so big.”
The Vicksburg resident says it's a dream come true to represent her hometown and Magnolia State at the White House. She doesn’t take the honor lightly.
“I am just humbled by selection and I am going to go and do my best and I am just honored to be part of this.”
