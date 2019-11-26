Suspect wanted for September shooting in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in an ongoing shooting investigation.
Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Terryon Thomas, who is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault. Officials said the charges stem from a shooting that happened at a party in the Lampton community in mid-September.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Thomas.
If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-5051.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.