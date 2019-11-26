Shootout in Moselle leaves pregnant woman in critical condition

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A shootout in Moselle sent a pregnant woman to the hospital Friday, where she remains in critical condition.
Jones County Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 6:36 p.m. about a shooting at Southern Hens.
Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said Eddie Magee went to pick up his girlfriend from Southern Hens but got into an argument with another man, Patrick Hill, while he was there.
Tedford said Magee pulled out a gun and began to shoot, and Hill responded by returning fire.
Magee’s girlfriend, who is 7 months pregnant, was hit in the head by a stray bullet, Tedford said.
The woman was transferred to South Central Regional Medical Center. At last report, the child is safe.
Tedford said Magee has not been taken into custody. Hill was taken into custody following the shooting and has been released pending a grand jury review of the evidence.
The investigation is still ongoing.
