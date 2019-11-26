Pine Belt residents prepare for holiday travel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. According to AAA, this will be the second highest Thanksgiving travel volume since it began tracking the statistic in 2000.
Hitting the road, flying the friendly skies or traveling by rail. AAA says more than 55 million travelers will go at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving holiday. Here in the Pine Belt, some plan to head to the Big Apple.
“We really don’t get no snow down here, so we want to go up there and get some snow. Hopefully it will snow while we’re up there,” said Kenneth Felts, of Hattiesburg.
Felts and his friend don’t plan to feast. They’re going To New York for the deals on Black Friday.
"Just me and him traveling. We ain’t never been to New York, so we want to go up north,” said Felts.
Others are going drive to their holiday destinations.
"As soon as I get off, its a little short week, so as soon as I get off work, get everybody situated we’re on the road,” said Austin Johnson.
Johnson said he’s ready to embrace the traffic the day before Thanksgiving.
“I’m from Houston, so I deal with that type of traffic every time we travel up that way. Its nothing to it. Just gotta beat it. But definitely just gotta drive safe. Watch out for everything. [I’m] not scared of that traffic. Traffic better be prepared for me,” said Johnson.
Mississippi Highway Patrol will have its Thanksgiving enforcement period from Wednesday through Dec. 1. State troopers will put emphasis on combating speeding and reckless driving. They also encourage drivers to avoid any distractions and have designated drivers in place when necessary.
