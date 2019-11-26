Lottery impact on Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The lottery is now in full effect in Mississippi, and many ticket buyers are curious about what impacts the lottery will have on the state.
After the passing of the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi lottery law 2018, three funds were created that would support Mississippi financially.
The state highway fund will go to maintaining the infrastructure of Mississippi’s roads and bridges. The first $80 million made annually will be deposited into the highway fund.
Tom King, the Southern District Transportation Commissioner, said "funds will go to safety hazards first on the highways."
After the $80 million is made annually, then lottery money will go into an education enhancement fund. That fund will go toward improving the education system in Mississippi.
After July 1, 2028, all funds will then go to a state general fund, except for amounts over $80 million.
