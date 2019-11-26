Jasper County deputy charged with domestic violence

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with simple domestic violence, according to jail records.
Sheriff Randy Johnson confirmed deputy Andrew Spurlin, 36, was taken into custody Monday night. Jail records show Spurlin was arrested by Jasper County deputies and booked into the county jail.
Spurlin made his initial appearance in Jasper County Justice Court on Tuesday. According to court officials, Spurlin’s bond was set at $2,000 for the misdemeanor charge.
Johnson said his department has turned the investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Andy West, with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, confirmed the agency is handling the case but said details will not be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing. After the investigation is complete, MBI will turn all evidence over to the district attorney’s office, West said.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.