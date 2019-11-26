Indoor football team coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A semi-pro football team is bringing ‘the gridiron’ indoors to the Hub City.
The Mississippi Raiders announced in a Monday news release that they joined the Elite Indoor Professional Football League for the 2020 season.
The team will play its home games at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.
“We are building an organization that is here to stay,” Raiders head coach and owner James Germany said. “With my 29 years of coaching and owning teams on just about every level, we are ready for greatness. We are committed to excellence. We look forward to developing a team of partners, sponsors, and community that you would be proud of.”
Try-outs for the Raiders will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. on 200 San Antonio Street. The registration fee for try-outs is $50.
The Raiders expect to kick-off their season at the end of March.
