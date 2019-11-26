HPD arrests juvenile during auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesbug Police Department made an arrest after spotting an auto burglary in progress Tuesday afternoon.
Officers made the arrest around 6:15 p.m. while on patrol near 10th Avenue and Dearborne Street after the suspect was stealing from a vehicle.
A 15-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody, charged with two counts of auto burglary and booked in the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
