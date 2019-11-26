Good Samaritan Center prepares for Thanksgiving dinner

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in need, the holidays can be a difficult time. At the Good Samaritan Center in Laurel, volunteers are working to make it a little bit easier.
“I’m cooking 20 turkeys, I’m cooking 20 hams and I have 80 potato pies I cooked yesterday,” said Terrence Crosby.
Crosby has been cooking for the past three days in preparation to feed around 700 people.
He’s is focused on one thing during all this prep.
“Make sure everybody has a nice, good Thanksgiving dinner right here tomorrow. Anyone can come. The doors will be open to everybody,” said Crosby.
Crosby’s menu is rounded out with potato salad, collared greens and dressing.
Samella Walker spent time working on the fresh greens and enjoys spending her time helping those in need.
“It’s always important, not just on Thanksgiving Day. Every day, people have food and be standing needing clothing and stuff, so it’s very important, especially on tomorrow,” said Walker.
The doors to the center will open at 10:30 a.m. for the fest and close around 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to the Thanksgiving meal.
