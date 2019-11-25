Sumrall woman reported missing

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is investigating after a woman was reported missing by family members last week.
Police Chief Elsie Cowart said Brandy Michelle Smith, 45, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Cowart said family members told police they found Smith’s cell phone and personal belongings at her home and her front door was left open.
Smith is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 110 pounds. If you see Smith or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Sumrall Police Department at 601-758-3531 or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-794-8610.
