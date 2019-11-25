Pine Belt residents ready for scratch-off lottery tickets

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Scratch-off lottery tickets are in and ready for sale for the first time Monday morning in the Magnolia State.
There are four different tickets where you could win thousands of dollars. Pay a dollar and win up to $3,000, or go for the jackpot scratch-off for $5 where you could win up to $100,000. These are the incentives that make local-residents excited to buy lottery tickets.
“I do plan on buying one tomorrow. Yeah, I think I will,” said Angela Bradley, a Moselle resident.
“Probably at 7 o'clock in the morning. "I'll probably buy four,” said Michael Jefferson.
Michael Jefferson is confident that he will buy the jackpot scratch-off winning ticket.
“I was built for this thing. You know what I’m saying. I am designed to have money. That’s me. I’ve always been blessed, and God has blessed me to have. So I mean, hey it is what it is,” said Jefferson.
Workers at Mak's expect a big turnout when they open its doors tomorrow morning. They're anticipating a big line that's going to go all the way out the door.
“I mean it starts at 5:30 in the morning,” said Mak’s kitchen manager Kim Bolin. "Soon as we unlock them doors, those men will be coming in, getting their breakfast, going to work, they’re going to be taking scratch-offs as they go. It is going to be wild.”
If one does cash-in on a winning scratch-off ticket, here is what they would do with the money.
"I would probably go on a big fat vacation,” said Bradley
“What I am going to do is take care of my children first. First and foremost, my children, my mother. Then, I'll give back to the neighborhood,” said Jefferson
"I’d be heading to Florida to see my kid. He’s in the Air Force,” said Bolin.
