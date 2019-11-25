Man charged with murder in homicide investigation involving multiple Pine Belt counties

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in Jones County.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Felipe Arce Ventura was arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Sunday near the bridge over the Leaf River on Church Street in Eastabuchie just before noon.
Responding deputies in Jones County recovered the man’s body. According to Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body appeared to have been shot to death.
Tryner said further investigation identified the man as a Forrest County resident. Then, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.
Tedford said a vehicle believed to be tied to the homicide has been recovered, but it is unclear at this time where that vehicle was found.
Tryner said the investigation involves crime scenes in Forrest, Jones, and Covington counties.
