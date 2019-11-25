HPD: Suspect in September homicide arrested in California

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in an ongoing homicide investigation was arrested in San Diego, California over the weekend.
According to HPD, Carzetta Myers was arrested by San Diego Police on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Police said Myers was taken into custody on active warrants for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the Sept. 10 shooting death of David Lee Boulton.
The first suspect arrested was Nakia Mason. Mason was arrested on Sept. 12 as he was walking down Katie Avenue just before Ronie Street. He was charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.
Keri Guillot, another suspect involved, was also arrested in California. Guillot was arrested by San Diego police on Nov. 4 on charges of accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
Police said Myers will be extradited back to Hattiesburg.
