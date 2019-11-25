Golden Eagles power past Crusaders, 83-64

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) _ William Carey University simply gave the University of Southern Mississippi too many second chances Sunday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum.
The Golden Eagles hammered the Crusaders on the boards, with 16 of their 44 rebounds coming off the offensive glass, as USM used its advantage near the basket for an 83-64 victory over their crosstown rival.
USM’s four, primary forwards _ seniors Leonard Harper-Baker and Boban Jacdonmi, sophomore Travis Stevenson and freshman Hunter Dean _ combined for 48 points and 26 rebounds against a smaller and lighter Carey front line.
USM (2-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak before an announced 2,635, scored 46 points in the paint and finished with 23, second-chance points.
“Second-chance points, late, just really hurt us,” Carey coach Steve Knight said. “And that’s been an issue for us.”
Jacdonmi and Stevenson each finished with 15 points, while Harper-Baker posted his second, double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jacdonmi has scored at least 10 points in each of the Golden Eagles’ first five games.
Dean, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Mandeville, La., has seen double-digit minutes the past two games after missing USM’s first two games with injury. Sunday, he scored a career-high eight points and grabbed four rebounds.
“Each game, I’m getting more and more familiar with the pace and speed of the game,” Dean said.
Carey (4-4) got a game-high 18 points from forward Cameron Douglas, who hit 7-of-9 shots from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.
“He’s a really good player,” Knight said.
Guard Dalen Dobson added 13 points for Carey, while forward Jartavious Dobbs had nine points and five rebounds and guard Rodney Mallett added nine points and four assists.
USM led by 13 points at halftime, 42-29, and led by as 23 points in the second half.
“People want to make this big distinction between Carey and Southern Miss,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “Well, Carey’s beaten us two of the last four years.
“So, it’s good for our guys to get a win … It’s an affirmation of what they’ve been doing in practice.”
USM will depart Monday for a three-game trip to The Bahamas to play in the “Battle 4 Atlantis.”
The Golden Eagles will face Gonzaga University at 6 p.m. Thursday before facing either the University of Oregon or Seton Hall University Friday at a time to be determined. USM also will play Saturday.
Carey will not return to the court until Dec. 3, when the Crusaders travel to New Orleans to take on Dillard University at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.