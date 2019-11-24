USM tailgaters speculate on Golden Eagles bowl chances

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Southern Miss football fans were talking about if and where the Golden Eagles might play in a bowl game during tailgating activities Saturday before the Western Kentucky home game.
USM has seven wins on the year, one more than is required to participate in a post-season bowl game.
“We’re gonna go to a bowl game and I think we’re gonna win a bowl game, too,” said Michael McCarty, a USM graduate who was tailgating before the game. “I’m really excited to watch the game and hopefully, I’ll be off for it, so I can actually go to the game myself.”
“I’m really excited about Southern going to a bowl game because it’ll hype the fans up even more,” said Carrie Wood, another USM fan. “I believe that we are, I don’t think there’s a chance, I think that we are.”
“I really wish (head football coach Jay) Hopson the best and I think it would be an outstanding thing for them to go and if they go to a bowl game, if Alcorn isn’t playing, I will attend that as well,” said James Stubbs, an Alcorn State University fan who was visiting the Southern Miss campus Saturday to see his granddaughter, who is a member of the Dixie Darlings.
USM lost to Western Kentucky, 28-10.
The Golden Eagles will play one more regular season game this year.
It will be on Nov. 30 against Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.
