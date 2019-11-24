U.S. Small Business Administration offers assistance in MS

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some businesses and residents around the Pine Belt area affected by flash flooding on May 8 – 9, 2019 can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S Small Business Administration.
Acting Administrator Christopher Pilkerton announced the offer on Nov. 21 after making the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Phil Bryant requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.
The declaration covers Stone, Forrest, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Perry counties.
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Mississippi with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said Pilkerton. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes, which may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets,” said SBA’s Mississippi District Director Janita R. Stewart.
SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet capital needs for small businesses, small agriculture and most private nonprofit organizations, and the assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
“Loans up to 200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, center director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.
Interest rates are as low as four percent for business, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.93 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years as loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
SBA’s Customer Service Representatives will be available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center, located at the New Hope Road Shelter on 1084 New Hope Road in Wiggins. It will be opened from Tuesday, Dec. 3 to Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, along with being open through the week, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. It will not be open on Saturdays.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website.
Business and individuals may also obtain information and loan application by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by email.
Loan applications can also be downloaded here, and completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 21, 2020, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 19, 2020.
