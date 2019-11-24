Tylertown man charged in Hattiesburg shooting that left man injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police arrested and charged a Tylertown man in connection with a Hattiesburg shooting that injured a 31-year-old man.
Hattiesburg police were called to a local hospital, where a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound; around 3:30 a.m.
Police later learned the shooting happened on Parkway Boulevard.
Raven Mclean, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
According to police, the incident was isolated and both men knew each other.
Mclean was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
